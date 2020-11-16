New Zealand says it has not been notified of any issues with its frozen meat exports after Chinese authorities said the coronavirus was found in its beef products.

The Chinese city of Jinan said over the weekend it had found COVID-19 in beef and tripe, and on their packaging, from Brazil, Bolivia and New Zealand, while two other provincial capitals detected it on packaging on pork from Argentina.

According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, getting to the bottom of the matter is “incredibly important to New Zealand.”

Ardern said authorities were seeking further information from China, the world’s top beef buyer, but there had been no official clarification so far.