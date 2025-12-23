The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has expressed sadness over the loss of its 7th Director-General (DG), Brigadier General Soyemi Ayodele Sofoluwe (Rtd.), who passed on recently....

During a condolence visit to the deceased’s family in Lagos, the incumbent DG, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, paid tribute to him for his remarkable contributions to the growth of the NYSC during his tenure as Chief Executive.

The DG described his death as a great loss, not only to the family, but also the NYSC and the entire nation.

He prayed God to grant the late General eternal rest, and comfort his family.

Nafiu also assured the widow and matriarch of the Sofoluwe family, Colonel Kehinde Sofoluwe (Rtd.) of NYSC’s support during the funeral rites.

Sofoluwe, fondly called ‘Oga Show’ by Corps Members and NYSC staff, was known and loved for his amiable, compassionate, and witty personality.

He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.