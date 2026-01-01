The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has welcomed all staff and Corps Members to the year 2026, commending their patriotism, dedication, and resilience in 2025, which contributed to the successes of the Scheme....

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has welcomed all staff and Corps Members to the year 2026, commending their patriotism, dedication, and resilience in 2025, which contributed to the successes of the Scheme.

The Director-General urged Corps Members and staff to renew their commitment to national service by supporting Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, promoting national unity, and serving as role models of progress despite the nation’s challenges.

Management reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening national unity, improving service delivery, and expanding Corps empowerment through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

All staff and Corps Members were encouraged to embrace the year’s tasks with professionalism and dedication.

The Director-General expressed optimism that 2026 would be a rewarding year for the NYSC Scheme and Nigeria, wishing all personnel a happy and prosperous New Year.