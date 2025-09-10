The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has applauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for coming up with the Compressed Natural Gas Bus initiative....

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has applauded President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for coming up with the Compressed Natural Gas Bus initiative.

He gave the commendation at NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja, while receiving a 40-seater CNG Bus, donated to the Scheme by the Presidential Initiative for Compressed Natural Gas (Pi-CNG) and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

General Nafiu who was accompanied by some Members of NYSC top Management appreciated the PiCNG and NNPCL for the gesture.

Speaking further, the NYSC Director General gave the assurance that the bus would be put to judicious use, and be well maintained.

He however appealed for more of the CNG buses in other formations of the NYSC across the country, as he said that would go a long way in ameliorating transportation challenges for Corps Members as they go about their routine activities of fostering national unity and integration as well as contributing to all-round economic growth of the country.

Earlier while presenting the 40-seater bus, the Executive Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Pi-CNG, Barrister Ismael Ahmed said the gesture was borne out of the promise made by the President to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.