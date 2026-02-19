The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged managers of the Scheme’s ventures to embrace innovative ideas that will align operations with global best practices....

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has urged managers of the Scheme’s ventures to embrace innovative ideas that will align operations with global best practices.

He made the call while declaring open the 2026 Farm/Ventures Managers’ Workshop in Abuja.

Nafiu emphasised that NYSC ventures are intended to empower Corps Members, staff and host communities, and called on managers to explore new avenues to make the initiatives more profitable and sustainable.

“The NYSC is building businesses that will drive economic growth and empower our Corps Members. Therefore, the commitment of all staff in charge of the Scheme’s ventures cannot be over-emphasised,” he said. He also stressed the need to avoid sabotage and mismanagement, highlighting that the workshop aims to strengthen managerial capacity and foster partnerships that enhance profitability.

The DG commended managers who have performed well and encouraged them to maintain high standards.

In his welcome address, Acting Director of the Ventures Management Department, Abe Dankaro, highlighted milestones achieved, including the installation of a solar-powered borehole, establishment of a modern fish farm at the NYSC Farm in Kwali, FCT, and the commencement of a beef fattening project at the Nasarawa State Orientation Camp in Keffi.

He added that the department is partnering with reputable organisations to enhance Corps Members’ training and strengthen both farm and factory operations.