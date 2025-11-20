The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disowned a pamphlet circulating on social media which allegedly advises corps members to pay ransom if kidnapped, describing the document as fake and not reflective of its security policies....

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has disowned a pamphlet circulating on social media which allegedly advises corps members to pay ransom if kidnapped, describing the document as fake and not reflective of its security policies.

In a statement, the NYSC Management said a similar document was once presented by a consultant in 2021 but was never approved or adopted by the Scheme. It stressed that the material now in circulation is not an official NYSC publication and should be completely disregarded.

“Management wishes to make it clear that the document being circulated is not an official NYSC publication and does not represent the Scheme’s policy regarding staff and Corps Members’ security,” the statement read.

The NYSC reiterated its commitment to the welfare and safety of both staff and corps members, assuring that it continues to work closely with security agencies and stakeholders to enhance protection and respond to emerging threats.

“Nigeria is ours; Nigeria we serve,” the statement added.