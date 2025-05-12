The management of the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, has announced the end of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course.

The orientation course according to a statement from the NYSC comes to an on Tuesday,May 13, 2025.

It also announced to all stakeholders, especially prospective Corps Members that the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course will similarly commence soon in the 37 NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide.

Prospective Corps Members, parents and guardians were advised to continually monitor NYSC Official Social Media channels for updates on the forthcoming exercise, including the commencement date, which will be made public in due course.

Meanwhile, the management of the NYSC enjoins prospective Corps Members, their parents, guardians, and all stakeholders to exercise patience with Scheme.