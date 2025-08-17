The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of Anambra South Senatorial bye-election....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Emmanuel Nwachukwu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) winner of Anambra South Senatorial bye-election.

The commission also declared Mimi Azikiwe of same All Progressives Grand Alliance winner of Onitsha North 1 state constituency by-election.

Nwachukwu polled 90,408 votes to defeat Azuka Okwuosa of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 19,812 votes and Donald Amamgbo of African Democratic Congress (ADC) that got 2,889 votes.

The keenly contested by-election had 9 political parties participated, in order to replace the former occupant of the seat, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who had won reelection in 2023 under the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP) but later joined APC before he died in 2024.

Similarly, INEC retuning officer Professor Ibiam Ekpe declared that Azikiwe polled the highest vote cast of 7,774 votes to defeat her closest rival Justina Azuka, wife of the slain Lawmaker, to win the Onitsha North 1 state constituency by-election.

APGA now made history by producing the second party senator since the return of democracy in 1999, after former ANAMBRA Central Senator Victor Umeh, now member of the Labour Party.

Emmanuel Nwachukwu is the first APGA member to win a Senatorial poll in the state Southern Senatorial zone,