Senators whose names appeared on a leaked document over allegations of contracts scam in the Niger Delta Development Commission have denied all allegations leveled against them.

This was contained in two separate statements signed by the accused Senators, Senator Peter Nwaboshi and Senator James Manager.

According to the document obtained by the National Youth Council of Nigeria and leaked to press, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, alleges that some serving and former federal lawmakers have collected 60% of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in 2018 fiscal year alone.

But the Senate also in its reaction to the allegations , described these as fallacies of the highest order .

In their Defence , they said most of the contracts allegedly taken by the listed federal lawmakers at different times , were constituency projects appropriated for them in the national budget without them collecting a dime to execute them as lawmakers.

Both Senators have gone ahead to challenge Mr Akpabio to submit their names to relevant anti graft agencies in the country for questioning if he is sure of his facts.