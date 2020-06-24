The national executive council of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has suspended three principal officer of the union in Kwara state state for allegedly siphoning salaries of some teachers

They are the state chairman of the NUT, Salihu Toyin, secretary, Idris Jamiu and an account clerk, Tijani Lateef.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had arrested the NUT chairman, Salihu Toyin and some officials of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board for allegedly diverting thirty-one million naira meant for the payment of four hundred teachers.

Addressing a press conference in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, the NUT first national vice president, Kayode Akosile said the union will not condone corruption and impunity.

He announced their indefinite suspension.