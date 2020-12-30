An ER Nurse in California has tested positive for COVID-19 just days after he got vaccinated against the virus.

Mathew W. got vaccinated on December 18 and immediately took to Instagram where he shared a picture of the certificate he got after taking the vaccine.

“Got my Covid vaccine! The 15 minutes afterward sitting around with a bunch of others while health care workers asked us how we felt made me think of an opium den. I’ll report back if I start to grow a third arm,” he captioned the picture.

Days later, on Christmas eve, Mathew became sick with muscle aches, chills and fatigue after he had worked a shift at a COVID-19 unit after the vaccination.

He went for a test for COVID-19 on December 26 and the result came back positive, Daily Mail reports.

Dr Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, said such is not unexpected at all.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said.

“That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95 per cent.”

He advised those who have been vaccinated to continue to follow protection protocols against the virus without letting their guard down.

“You hear heath practitioners being very optimistic about it being the beginning of the end, but it’s going to be a slow roll, weeks to months as we roll out the vaccine,” the specialist said.