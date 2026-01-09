The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have taken significant steps toward enhancing regulatory efficiency and encouraging investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, signalling a new era of c...

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have taken significant steps toward enhancing regulatory efficiency and encouraging investments in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, signalling a new era of cooperation between the two agencies.

According to a statement signed by Eniola Akinkuotu, the NUPRC’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, the renewed collaboration was formalised during a meeting held at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

During the meeting, both the Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and the Authority Chief Executive, NMDPRA, Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed, agreed to work more closely, nominating representatives from each organization to address and resolve regulatory issues.

To strengthen their partnership, NUPRC and NMDPRA resolved to hold quarterly meetings. These regular interactions are designed to enhance their working relationship and promptly address any challenges that may arise while regulating.

The NUPRC boss also seized the opportunity to invite her NMDPRA to the licensing round pre-bid conference, which will hold in Lagos on January 14, 2026