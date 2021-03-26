The National Universities Commission has approved an upgrade of three institutions to universities in Delta State.

The approved universities are the Delta State University Agbor; Delta State University of Science and Technology Ozoro and Denis Osadebe University, Asaba.

The Executive Secretry of the commission gave the approval when the Delta State governor Ifeanyi Okowa, led delegation from the State to present strategic documents of the universities to the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

With this Development, Deltal State is now one of the states in Nigeria with the highest number of Universities in the Country.