The Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Dr. Ola Awakan, has emphasised that sustainable tourism growth in Nigeria depends on deliberately creating and strengthening platforms that showcase the nation’s rich cultural and creative assets.

Dr. Awakan made this assertion while speaking as a special guest at the 19th edition of Culturati, Nigeria’s flagship culture and arts festival, held at the Oriental Waterfront, Lekki, Lagos. The event attracted top government officials, traditional rulers, creatives, and tourism stakeholders, underscoring the growing intersection between culture and destination development.

Describing the festival as both inspiring and nostalgic, the NTDA boss recalled his personal creative journey on the same stage when the platform was known as Sisi Oge.

“Many years ago, I performed on this very stage with my team in a dance-drama that I wrote and directed. Today, I stand here as the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority. This is proof of how powerful cultural platforms can be, not just for art, but for tourism and nation branding,” he said.

Dr. Awakan commended the convener of Culturati and Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Tourism, Mr. Idris Aregbe, for sustaining the festival for 19 years and positioning it as a global-facing cultural product.

“This is the direction tourism development must take. Our culture is a major asset. Platforms like Culturati should not only be preserved but strengthened and exported beyond our borders as tourism products that attract visitors, investment, and global attention,” he added.

He noted that cultural festivals play a critical role in promoting cultural tourism, preserving heritage, stimulating local economies, and creating sustainable livelihoods for creatives, while reinforcing Nigeria’s image as a vibrant and diverse destination.

Hosted by popular media personality Kiekie, the festival featured colourful performances, fashion, music, and storytelling that celebrated Nigeria’s cultural identity. Dignitaries in attendance included the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; the Erelu Kuti of Lagos, Chief Abiola Dosunmu; the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi; and renowned art icon, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, among others.

The DG said the strong turnout and quality of performances further reinforced Lagos’ status as Nigeria’s cultural and tourism capital, while highlighting the power of culture as a compelling tourism draw.