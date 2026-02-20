Thirty cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, have commenced their mandatory one-year sea-time training with NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), marking a major step in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime workforce. The cadets were formally inducted into the prog...

Thirty cadets of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, have commenced their mandatory one-year sea-time training with NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML), marking a major step in efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s maritime workforce.

The cadets were formally inducted into the programme under a partnership between MAN and NSML, providing them with the practical sea experience required to qualify as professional seafarers.

The Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy described the development as a significant gain for Nigeria’s Blue Economy agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, the Director of Information and Public Relations in the ministry, Anastasia Ogbonna, said the placement reflects ongoing efforts to build indigenous capacity in the maritime sector.

“This initiative ensures that Nigerian cadets are equipped with the practical expertise required to become globally competitive seafarers. By facilitating training aboard prestigious NLNG vessels, we are deepening indigenous capacity in line with international best practices,” she said.

According to the ministry, the sea-time experience will enable the cadets to transition from classroom instruction to real-world maritime operations, a key requirement for professional certification.

Oyetola noted that the initiative aligns with the administration’s youth development drive and its goal of positioning Nigeria as a maritime hub.

Earlier at the induction ceremony, the Acting Rector of MAN, Dr. Kevin Okonna, linked the deployment of the cadets to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the minister’s strategic direction for the marine and blue economy sector.

Okonna said the recently approved National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy prioritised partnerships with industry players, which helped secure the sea-time opportunities.

“By bridging the gap between classroom education and practical, real-world experience, the MAN-NSML partnership not only provides life-changing opportunities for young Nigerian seafarers but also firmly positions the nation as a competitive, capable player in the global maritime landscape,” he said.

He added that the collaboration reinforces Nigeria’s contribution to the global shipping industry, which accounts for about 90 per cent of international trade.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of NSML, Abdulkadir Ahmed, described the induction as the first milestone of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed in December 2025 to address manpower gaps in the sector through world-class training.

“To our cadets, today marks the beginning of a transformative journey. The maritime profession demands discipline, resilience, integrity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. You are stepping into a career that will test you, shape you, and ultimately reward you. NSML and MAN Oron are giving you a solid foundation, but your attitude, effort, and character will determine how far you go. I encourage you to remain focused, uphold the highest ethical standards, and embrace the opportunity before you,” Ahmed said.

The partnership is expected to expand access to structured sea-time training and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global maritime industry.