The Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Captain Alex Badeh Jr., has visited the site of the crash-landing involving a Diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School.

His visit marks the commencement of an on-site investigation into the incident, which occurred at 17:28 local time on May 23, 2025, during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at General Tunde Idiagbon International Airport, Ilorin.

In a statement signed by the Director public affairs and family assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the DG confirmed that the aircraft’s data card has been recovered.

He said the card will be analysed at NSIB’s transport safety laboratory to support the Bureau’s findings and inform its safety recommendations. A preliminary report will be issued within 30 days.

Captain Badeh Jr. reaffirmed NSIB’s commitment to a thorough and transparent investigative process and provided reassurance on the condition of the aircraft’s two occupants, confirming they are both conscious, coherent, and receiving appropriate medical care.

The Director General also assured the public that Nigeria’s airspace remains safe and that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.