The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has reported 791 new cases of COVID-19, taking the country’s total number of confirmed cases 246,195.

Lagos recorded the highest number with 523 new cases followed by the Federal Capital Territory with 84.

Other states with high figures are Oyo with 48 new cases and Ondo with 35.

So far, 217,509 people have been discharged, while 3,066 people have died from covid-19 related complications.