NSCDC parades six suspected criminals in Sokoto

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Sokoto state command has paraded six suspected criminals for committing various offences at the command headquarters in Sokoto.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Sokoto, Mohammed Saleh-Dada while parading the suspects says three of the suspects committed offence related to Banditry and terrorism as one was arrested for capable homicide.

He said two others were arrested for aiding the activities of bandits through provision of information on movement of victims of kidnap for ransom.