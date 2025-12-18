The Federal Government has approved the dismissal of 38 senior officers, including an Assistant Commandant-General (ACG) of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). According to The Nation, the officers were dismissed for various offences, including gross misconduct, insubordination an...

The Federal Government has approved the dismissal of 38 senior officers, including an Assistant Commandant-General (ACG) of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

According to The Nation, the officers were dismissed for various offences, including gross misconduct, insubordination and violation of laws, following the approval by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) under the Ministry of Interior.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Babawale Afolabi, a total of 76 senior and junior personnel in the Corps faced various disciplinary measures for acts unbecoming of the officers in the year.

The spokesperson said that 20 junior officers were dismissed from Service, while three personnel were demoted by one rank and seven others issued warning letters.

Afolabi disclosed that two Senior officers were demoted by two ranks, another officer was demoted by a rank, and five officers were issued warning letters.

He said the Commandant-General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Audi, expressed the administration’s commitment to revamping and repositioning the Corps through Training and Re-training of its operatives and would not tolerate acts capable of tarnishing the image of the Service.