The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced a large-scale deployment of officers across all 27 local government areas in Jigawa State to ensure a safe and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebration.

The directive, issued by the State Commandant, covers both regular and specialized units, including Operations, Anti-Vandal Unit, Agro Rangers, Armed Squad, Counter-Terrorism Unit, CBRNE, Intelligence and Investigation, Disaster Management, and Medical Units.

These personnel have been strategically positioned to provide security coverage before, during, and after the festive period.

Key focus areas include places of worship, public utilities, government installations, recreational centers, motor parks, markets, shopping malls, and other vulnerable locations.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday, by the Jigawa State NSCDC PRO, Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud.

Major entry and exit routes, including border areas, will also be closely monitored, with stop-and-search operations conducted where necessary.

Addressing officers ahead of the deployment, the State Commandant urged strict adherence to NSCDC’s Standard Operating Procedures, professionalism, and civility, stressing the use of minimal force.

He also called for effective collaboration with other security agencies to ensure overall operational success.

Members of the public were urged to remain vigilant, cooperate with security personnel, and report suspicious activities.

Parents were advised to monitor their wards, while citizens were cautioned against using fireworks, knockouts, or other dangerous items capable of causing panic or fire hazards.

The Commandant issued a stern warning to vandals and other criminal elements against targeting government installations, critical infrastructure, and public utilities, emphasising that offenders will face legal action.

On behalf of NSCDC officers and men in Jigawa, the Commandant extended Christmas greetings to Christian residents and wished all citizens a peaceful and prosperous New Year.