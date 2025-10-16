The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has condemned the heinous murder of a three-year-old girl in Jigawa State, describing the act as inhuman, ungodly, and utterly reprehensible. According to a statement from the Jigawa State Command, issued by Public Relations Officer ASC Badruddeen...

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has condemned the heinous murder of a three-year-old girl in Jigawa State, describing the act as inhuman, ungodly, and utterly reprehensible.

According to a statement from the Jigawa State Command, issued by Public Relations Officer ASC Badruddeen Tijjani, the child, identified as Harira Yakubu Bala, was raped, molested, and killed by unidentified perpetrators.

Harira was a resident of Sabon Gari in Kiyawa Local Government Area.

She was declared missing by her parents on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, and her lifeless body was discovered in a nearby bush the following day with multiple injuries.

NSCDC personnel swiftly mobilized to the scene, secured the area, and evacuated the body to the hospital for medical examination and investigation.

The examination confirmed that the child had been raped, molested, and murdered.

The State Commandant, CC Muhammad Kabiru Ingawa, has directed the Intelligence and Investigation Department to work with other security agencies to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and brought to justice.

This incident is not isolated, as data from Jigawa State Sexual and Assault Referral Centre shows over 200 girls were raped from January 2025 to date.

The NSCDC urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security formation.

The Command reassures the public of its commitment to protecting lives and property, particularly the safety of children and vulnerable members of society.