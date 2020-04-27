The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Benue State Command, has paraded six suspects arrested for allegedly stealing equipment belonging to a telecommunications company.

In recent times, there has been deliberate destruction of streetlights and equipment of telecommunications companies in Benue.

This has affected street security and telecommunications operations, adversely adding to the cost of the companies’ operations as compared to other places.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has been on the look out for these vandals and its vigilance paid off.

Parading the six suspects at the NSCDC headquarters in Makurdi, the State Commandant, Isah-Ado Kamilu disclosed that those arrested are experts in stealing Solar Batteries and telecommunication gadgets.

The suspects insisted the solar batteries were bought from some boys who are now at large.

They confessed to have received 23 batteries but men of the Command gathered that over 127 Batteries were stolen from mast stations at various locations in Gboko.