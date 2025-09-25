Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) South South Mining Marshals have arrested four suspects for alleged illegal mining and the destruction of critical national assets belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) in Rivers State....

The operation followed a petition from the NNPC over substandard mining activities threatening one of its key facilities.

Acting on the complaint, the Mining Marshals stormed the site and uncovered widespread environmental degradation and damage to parts of the land, creating hazards to nearby communities.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the company involved held a quarry licence but failed to comply with standard operating procedures, resulting in land degradation, safety risks and potential damage to vital infrastructure.

The suspects are being interrogated at the NSCDC Rivers State Command, while the illegal site has been sealed to prevent further harm.

NSCDC Commandant General, Prof Ahmed Abubakar Audi, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s natural resources and critical infrastructure.

He warned that perpetrators of illegal mining, regardless of their status, would be prosecuted in line with the Corps’ mandate.