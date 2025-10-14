The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has been honoured as Southwest Sports Icon of the Year at the 2025 Synergy Meritorious Awards, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to sports development in the Southwest region and across Nigeria. Olopade...

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has been honoured as Southwest Sports Icon of the Year at the 2025 Synergy Meritorious Awards, in recognition of his exceptional contributions to sports development in the Southwest region and across Nigeria.

Olopade’s career in sports leadership began in 2006 when he was appointed Commissioner for Youth and Sports in Ogun State, a position he held for eight years.

During his tenure, he introduced innovative initiatives that significantly advanced youth and sports programs in Ogun State and the wider Southwest, laying the foundation for a model of grassroots sports governance.

Beyond his public service, Olopade has been instrumental in the private sports sector, championing public-private partnerships and strengthening sports business ecosystems nationwide. His work has helped transform sports into a platform for empowerment, national unity, and economic growth.

READ ALSO: NSC DG, Bukola Olopade, Charges Nigerian Para Badminton Team to Excel In Spain

Read Also NSC Hails Lagos As Leading Sport Hub In Nigeria

As NSC Director General, Olopade, in collaboration with NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, is leading efforts to revitalise and professionalise the Nigerian sports industry.

The commission has launched key reform initiatives aimed at positioning sports as a major contributor to national development and economic diversification.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Adviser, Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission (NSC), Kola Daniel, on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Speaking on the award, Olopade expressed gratitude to the organisers and dedicated the recognition to all stakeholders advancing sports in Nigeria.

“This award is not just about me. It’s about every young athlete, coach, administrator, and supporter who believes in the power of sports to transform lives and build nations. I am deeply grateful for this recognition and remain committed to ensuring that Nigerian sports achieves its full potential,” he said.

The accolade highlights Hon. Olopade’s visionary leadership and enduring commitment to advancing sports development in Nigeria.