The Director General of the National Sports Commission, NSC, Bukola Olopade, has congratulated the Nigeria Scrabble Junior team following their heroics at the Pan Africa Youth Scrabble Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Nigerian team showed its unrivalled dominance in African Scrabble by winning both the Under 19 and Under 15 tournaments.

Team Nigeria won the U19 and U15 individual and team crowns with Sophia Ekeruche winning the U15 while Prestige Archibong dominated the U19 category.

The Director General said this is another testament to Nigeria’s increasing dominance in Sports on the continent, and we must commend our junior Scrabble players for this feat which we are very proud of at the Sports Commission.

” We are very excited to see that the objective of our Renewed Hope initiative for Sports Development is already yielding dividends across the various sports.This is another massive achievement for our grassroots sports development drive and our intentional approach towards every sports”.

” Scrabble is a sport that we have always had a good impact at international competitions and the performance in Kenya only shows that the Nigeria Scrabble Federation is on the right path in sustaining Nigeria’s dominance”.

The DG maintained that the NSC is focused on giving every sport its desired attention to excel both with their domestic programmes and at the international stage.

” The recent impressive showing of the different sports at international competitions – football, weightlifting, basketball, badminton, Para sports and now Scrabble, just to mention but a few, is as a result of the new approach of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, towards sports development, where equal attention is giving to every sports to succeed”, he concluded.