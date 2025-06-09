The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has extended its special Eid-el-Kabir train services on the Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge routes following overwhelming passenger demand.

The extension comes after the success of special trips operated on Thursday, 5 June, which saw full bookings and heavy commuter traffic.

To ease the return leg for festive travellers, the NRC has scheduled additional trips for Monday, 9 June. According to the updated timetable, Lagos to Ibadan services will depart at 8:00 a.m., 1:55 p.m. (additional service), and 4:46 p.m., with the latter reflecting a slight change from the regular 4:00 p.m. departure. Return trips from Ibadan to Lagos will leave at 8:00 a.m., 11:03 a.m. (additional service), and 4:00 p.m.

In response to continued high demand, the NRC will also maintain its six-trip daily schedule on the Abuja-Kaduna corridor—typically limited to weekends—through Tuesday, 11 June.

Train departures from Abuja to Kaduna are set for 7:45 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:10 p.m., while return trips from Kaduna to Abuja will run at 7:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m.

NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, said the move underscores the corporation’s responsiveness to public needs and its commitment to providing safe, timely, and efficient rail services.

“We are pleased with the public’s response to our special services. These additional trips are part of our commitment to meeting the growing demand for rail mobility,” he said.