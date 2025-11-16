Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has issued a fresh warning to drug barons, traffickers, and their networks, urging them to abandon the illicit trade or brace for an even more brutal crackdown in his second term. M...

Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has issued a fresh warning to drug barons, traffickers, and their networks, urging them to abandon the illicit trade or brace for an even more brutal crackdown in his second term.

Marwa, who was reappointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday, 14 November 2025, for another five-year tenure, delivered the message while addressing excited NDLEA management and staff at the agency’s National Headquarters in Abuja shortly after the announcement.

He told the cheering workforce that his renewed mandate would usher in an even tougher era for anyone involved in drug trafficking, stressing that those who refuse to quit the illegal business should expect a “hell” of a time.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed the remarks in a statement on Saturday.

Marwa also thanked President Tinubu for the renewed confidence in his leadership and for acknowledging the ongoing nationwide fight against substance abuse and drug trafficking.

“First of all, what a surprise, I did not expect to come back from jumat service to meet these great felicitations, dancing and singing by our personnel. Thank you very much. We would like to thank the almighty God, because always the glory has to go to Him for everything.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Reappoints Buba Marwa as NDLEA Chairman

“We thank the President and Commander-in-Chief for the special recognition of our collective efforts and the new mandate for us to continue with the war against drug abuse and trafficking. I thank the management, officers, men and women of the agency, who continue to provide service to the nation 24/7, in spite of the risks that you all face”, he stated.

He also acknowledged the unflinching support by the Hon. Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN and the Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun while also expressing thanks to “all our local and international partners, with whom we have continued to collaborate towards ridding Nigeria of illicit substances.”

For the drug cartels, Marwa said: “First, this word must go to the cartels. The cartels have not seen anything yet. I promise them this second tenure is going to be hell and bleak for them. Drugs shall not pass, in or out or within Nigeria.” He reaffirmed the Agency’s commitment towards President Tinubu’s mandate, assuring that “in line with our Act, we will continue to do our level best. I remember in my inaugural speech, the day I took over, and I said very clearly that NDLEA will be feared by the drug cartels. And that’s just the beginning.”

“At the same time, I must appeal to those who are engaged in illicit drug trafficking that this is the right time for them to drop that criminal business and face something legitimate.”