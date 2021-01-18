Norwegian health officials have reported the death of twenty three persons who died within days of receiving their first doze of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Norwegian Medicines Agency, in its report, stated that twenty one women and eight men suffered side effects after being administered the vaccine.

Common reactions to the vaccine, including fever and nausea, “may have contributed to a fatal outcome in some frail patients,” Sigurd Hortemo, chief physician at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, said in a statement on Friday.

Apart from those who died, the office said nine experienced serious side effects without a fatal consequence while seven others had less serious side effects.

More than 30,000 people in Norway have received the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna coronavirus vaccine since late last month.

In the wake of the incident, Pfizer has decided to reduce its vaccine supply across Europe after citizens sounded the alarm in Norway.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health said the reduction in deliveries is due to Pfizer limiting output so that it can upgrade production capacity to 2 billion vaccine doses per year from 1.3 billion presently.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has issued a warning against the inoculation of senior citizens who are above 80 years.