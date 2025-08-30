The Northern Youth Peace and Reconciliation Initiative of Nigeria has urged the Lagos State Government to urgently intervene in protecting Northern traders operating in the state, following the recent outbreak of violence at the Alaba International Market. In an open letter addressed to Governor Bab...

The Northern Youth Peace and Reconciliation Initiative of Nigeria has urged the Lagos State Government to urgently intervene in protecting Northern traders operating in the state, following the recent outbreak of violence at the Alaba International Market.

In an open letter addressed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the group’s National Chairman, Lawan Uba, described the attacks as “unprovoked and deeply troubling,” stressing that Northern traders form a crucial part of Nigeria’s economic fabric. He noted that their contributions through commerce, trade, and tax revenues have remained indispensable to Lagos’ growth and Nigeria’s wider economy.

The petition followed last week’s incident at Alaba Market where shops owned by Northern traders were allegedly vandalized, with goods worth millions of naira looted or destroyed. Uba lamented that the destruction of livelihoods was not just an assault on individual traders but also a blow to national economic stability. “The continued harassment, insecurity, and unfair treatment of traders in Lagos threatens not only the livelihood of Northerners but the overall national economy,” Uba stated.

The group listed four key demands for the Lagos State Government:

Uba warned that failure to address the plight of the traders could disrupt the flow of essential commodities from the North to Lagos and other southern states, potentially straining inter-regional trade relations.

He further emphasized that Nigeria’s unity rests on the economic interdependence of its regions, noting that protecting traders in Lagos was as much about defending human rights as it was about safeguarding national cohesion.

Despite the tension, the group expressed confidence in the Lagos State Government’s capacity to act decisively, urging Governor Sanwo-Olu to make the protection of all traders—irrespective of ethnicity or religion—a benchmark for inclusive governance. “With the right support and protection, Northern traders will continue to thrive in Lagos, boosting commerce, strengthening unity, and setting a model for other states to follow,” the statement concluded.