The Northern stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have adopted a consensus candidate to represent the North for the position of National Chairman at the party’s November 15 convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital....

The Northern stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have adopted a consensus candidate to represent the North for the position of National Chairman at the party’s November 15 convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The stakeholders announced the nomination of Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Kebbi State, who will be presented at the convention to lead the party.

This decision was disclosed by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, after a closed-door meeting held on Wednesday night in Abuja.

He, however, clarified that the decision does not preclude other aspirants from contesting, noting that the party’s constitution guarantees every member the right to test their popularity at the convention.

Governor Fintiri assured that the PDP national convention will be rancour-free, adding that nominations for other positions zoned to the North will be decided at the zonal level.

The meeting was attended by all northern PDP governors, the Minority Leader of the Senate Abba Moro, Acting National Chairman Umar Damagun, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau, among others.