Traditional rulers, government officials, and security chiefs converged on Birnin Kebbi for the 2025 General Assembly of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, with a unified call for peace, unity, and responsible governance.

The meeting, themed “Strengthening Community Collaboration for Lasting Peace and Security in Northern Nigeria,” underscored the region’s collective resolve to foster dialogue, rebuild trust, and consolidate stability.

Chairman of the Council and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, reaffirmed the traditional institution’s loyalty to democratic governance and elected leadership. He emphasized that peace and security remain the foundation for meaningful development and national progress.

The Sultan cautioned against divisive rhetoric and the misuse of social media to spread falsehoods and hatred, warning that unverified content online poses a serious threat to national cohesion. He urged the Federal Government to strengthen measures against the harmful use of digital platforms while commending the military for its continued sacrifices in defending the nation.

In a message delivered by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu called for the establishment of community-based peace and security committees across the country to enhance grassroots dialogue and interfaith cooperation. He also stressed the need to empower women and youths through education and economic opportunities, describing them as essential to peacebuilding and development.

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State, in his welcome address, expressed gratitude to the Sultan and members of the Council for bringing the assembly to Kebbi. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to traditional institutions, highlighting ongoing support such as the renovation of palaces, provision of vehicles to rulers and security agencies, and sustained collaboration to maintain peace.

Governor Idris dismissed rumours that Kebbi had engaged foreign security contractors, stressing confidence in the capability of Nigeria’s security forces.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, praised traditional rulers as vital links between citizens and the government, assuring continued military efforts to restore peace across the North West.

Guest speakers, including Professor T.K. Baba and the Shehu of Borno, reiterated the need for unity and resilience, emphasizing collaboration between communities and security agencies as key to defeating insurgency and banditry.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, in his goodwill message, called for greater national solidarity in supporting the country’s defenders, noting that nations that stand by their security forces always prevail.