Breaking News

Northern Govs forum hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

Northern governors hold emergency meeting Kaduna Northern governors hold emergency meeting Kaduna

Northern Governors and traditional leaders across Northern states have converged on Kaduna State for an emergency Northern Governors Forum meeting.

Those in attendance include at least 7 governors, representatives of others who are absent, the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamali among others.

The meeting is to be presided over by the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

It is expected that the Northern Leaders will be deliberating on issues relating to Value Added Tax (VAT), Insecurity in the region and other.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

ASUU Strike -TVC

Michael Okpara Varsity lecturers shun ASUU strike

TVCN
Aug 18, 2017

The industrial action is ineffective at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (more…)

DPR-TVCNews

Lagos floods : DPR seals off petrol tanks, fuel stations

TVCN
Jul 16, 2017

The department of petroleum resources has sealed off some petrol tanks and filling stations around Victoria…

Kebbi discharges index case of Coronavirus

TVCN
May 12, 2020

The index case of coronavirus in Kebbi state has been discharged after two weeks in isolation and tested…

CAF: Djoliba stun MFM FC in Agege

CAF: Djoliba stun MFM FC in Agege

TVCN
Apr 28, 2021

  MFM FC suffered a major setback in their quest to qualify for the group stage of the CAF Confederation…

TVC News Special Reports

SERAP to sue NASS, Northern Governors over social media bill

03 Nov 2020 1.37 pm

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability…

Continue reading

Northern Governors congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at 69

29 Mar 2021 8.27 pm

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated…

Continue reading

Northern Governor say region’s security now collective responsibility

25 Jan 2017 10.37 am

Tackling insecurity in northern Nigeria…

Continue reading