Northern Govs forum hold emergency meeting in Kaduna

Northern Governors and traditional leaders across Northern states have converged on Kaduna State for an emergency Northern Governors Forum meeting.

Those in attendance include at least 7 governors, representatives of others who are absent, the Sultan of Sokoto Sa’ad Abubakar, the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamali among others.

The meeting is to be presided over by the chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

It is expected that the Northern Leaders will be deliberating on issues relating to Value Added Tax (VAT), Insecurity in the region and other.