Governors and traditional leaders from the nineteen northern states have started arriving at the Kashim Ibrahim House, the Kaduna State seat of power, ahead of a crucial meeting of the Northern States Governors’ Forum.

At the centre of today’s deliberations will be the worsening security situation in Northern Nigeria, where leaders are expected to carry out a comprehensive review and propose lasting, workable solutions.

Other pressing issues affecting the region’s development and progress will equally be on the table.

This meeting comes just days after last week’s North-West Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on National Security, where leaders strongly pushed for a three-pillar security framework: the creation of a dedicated North-West Theatre Command, expansion of the Multinational Joint Task Force to tackle cross-border crimes, and the establishment of permanent state and local security committees.

The leaders also reiterated support for state police with robust accountability measures, tougher laws against illegal firearms.