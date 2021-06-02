The Board of Trustees and National Executives of the North East Development Association (NEDA) are bereaved with the killing of an Elder, a brother and a patriotic Nigerian, Hon. Ahmed Gulak, who was killed by unknown gunmen in Owerri while on National Assignment that was beneficial to the people of South East sub-region.

NEDA in statement in Abuja signed by Bitako Abubakar Umar its secretary general condoles with his family, the people of Adamawa in particular, North East Region and Nigeria in General.

NEDA described the security situation as absolutely pathetic, barbaric and unpardonable, and therefore calls on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency bring an end to the several breaches of peace, wanton killings of innocent Nigerians in the South Eastern Region by Criminal elements, members of IPOB and ESN respectively and other parts of the country.

NEDA also requests the South Eastern Governors and their traditional fathers to officially write to North Eastern Governors’ forum and the Government of Adamawa and its Traditional Institution a letter of apology as well as compensation to the family of the deceased.

The group observed that South Eastern Elders and Leaders over time appeared to have lost grip of exercising powers and control over their people following the uncivilized ways of taking laws into their hands, wanton burning and destruction of public property and unnecessary killings of innocent citizens in the region which is not the best and civilized way of pursuing whatever they so want or conceived.

The North East Region according to the group has been passing through serious hard times over a decade now due to insurgency and other related crises.

The group called on all patriotic Nigerians to arise for national rebuild of the nation based on Democratic tenets and not through any violence means.