Popular Nollywood comic actress Ajara Lasisi, widely known as ‘Aunty Ajara,’ has died after a long battle with illness.

Aunty Ajara’s death was announced in a Thursday statement shared by Nollywood director Tobi Oladele on his official Instagram page.

News of her illness first circulated in January after colleagues shared videos of the actress seeking financial assistance to fund her medical treatment.

In the statement, Oladele confirmed that she passed away late Wednesday, urging fans and well-wishers to cease further donations to the account details previously shared for her medical treatment.

Oladele wrote, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved actress, Aunty Ajara. She passed on overnight after a long and courageous battle with illness.

“During this difficult period, Ajara received immense love, prayers, and financial support from kind-hearted people across the world. We are deeply grateful to everyone who stood by her with prayers, contributions, encouragement, and compassion.”

He added, “At this moment, we kindly urge family, friends, and the general public to please stop sending money to the previously shared account, as it is no longer required.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, loved ones, and everyone grieving this painful loss.

May her soul rest in perfect peace.”