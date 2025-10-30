A major support group for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid — BTO for PBAT 2027 — has confidently declared that “nobody can stop President Tinubu from winning the 2027 general election.” The group’s spokesperson, Folajimi Adewumi said President Tinubu’s leadership, vision,...

The group’s spokesperson, Folajimi Adewumi said President Tinubu’s leadership, vision, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)’s renewed organizational strength place him far ahead of any opposition. “Unless there are no elections in Nigeria or the President himself decides not to run, nothing can stop Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu from emerging victorious in 2027,” Adewumi stated, reaffirming the group’s confidence in Tinubu’s political resilience and enduring influence.

The group’s Director-General, Ogbeni Adojutelegan Adesuyi, added that lessons from the 2023 elections, particularly in states like Lagos and Kano, have strengthened the APC’s grassroots strategy. “We’ve learned, reconnected, and rebuilt trust with the people. The mistakes of 2023 will not be repeated,” Adesuyi noted, emphasizing the party’s renewed focus on community engagement and policy delivery.

According to the group, BTO for PBAT 2027 has embarked on nationwide mobilization to showcase the achievements of Tinubu’s administration under the Renewed Hope Agenda. Adewumi said members have been traveling across the country to highlight progress in infrastructure, security, and economic reforms. “Nigerians are beginning to feel the tangible results of Tinubu’s reforms. By 2027, that renewed hope will be reaffirmed at the polls,” he asserted.

The BTO for PBAT 2027 remains undeterred, describing Tinubu’s 2027 victory not as a wish, but as a “movement built on loyalty, structure, and results.”