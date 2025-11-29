The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has pledged to mobilise public awareness and support ahead of the rollout of the Federal Government’s new Tax Act, set to take effect in January 2026. The assurance was given by NOA Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, when he received the Chairman of the...

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has pledged to mobilise public awareness and support ahead of the rollout of the Federal Government’s new Tax Act, set to take effect in January 2026.

The assurance was given by NOA Director-General, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, when he received the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, and his team during a courtesy visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu expressed concern over the rapid spread of misinformation about the new tax laws, noting that technology has accelerated the circulation of false narratives.

He highlighted the need for comprehensive public sensitisation to ensure Nigerians understand the benefits of the reforms, including the elimination of double taxation for businesses, workers, investors, and individuals.

Emphasising NOA’s nationwide presence, the DG said the agency is well-positioned to reach diverse communities through targeted communication and grassroots mobilisation.

He pointed to the agency’s partnerships with over 200 radio stations and 36 television stations broadcasting in 72 local languages as critical tools in countering misinformation.

Issa-Onilu also revealed that NOA is utilising modern technology, including its AI-powered voice and chat assistant, CLHEEAN, to provide Nigerians with verified government information.

“These are the tools we will deploy to support the committee in sensitising Nigerians on the new tax laws,” he said.

Mr. Oyedele, for his part, said the committee sought NOA’s collaboration to ensure accurate dissemination of information and to correct misconceptions about the reforms, particularly in grassroots communities such as farmers and traders.

He stressed the importance of communicating the tangible benefits of the reforms to all Nigerians, suggesting relatable scenarios featuring students, farmers, and business leaders to demonstrate the practical impact of the tax changes.

Both parties agreed to establish a joint committee to drive coordinated nationwide communication on the tax reforms.

During the visit, the Tax Reforms team presented the new tax laws to the NOA DG, while the NOA leadership presented the National Value Charter plaque to Mr. Oyedele.

The Tax Reforms Bill, signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in June 2025, aims to simplify and strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal framework.