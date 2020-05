Muslims are to continue fasting on Saturday, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared.

Its National Moonsighting Committee said no moon was sighted in Nigeria on Friday.

The committee tweeted on Friday: “There was no positive sighting report of the Shawwal crescent in Nigeria, tomorrow is 30th Ramadan. An official statement from the Sultanate will be released shortly.”