No life lost in Federal Secretariat fire – FG

The Federal Government  has said no life was lost in the fire incident which occurred at the Federal Secretariat, Ministry of Education Wing on Wednesday.

A statement signed by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education says two of the affected staff in the incident who have been hospitalized at the Maitama General Hospital in Abuja are in stable condition and are responding to treatment.

Commenting on the cause of the fire incident, the Director said, preliminary investigation indicates that the fire incident may have been caused by a power surge, resulting to a spark from an electrical condition, which ignited the fire.

He explained that a Committee has been constituted with a view to investigate and determine the actual cause of the fire and to recommend measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in future.

