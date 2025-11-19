The National Judicial Institute (NJI) has clarified that no Judge that attended the 2025 Nigeria's Judges Conference held in Abuja on Monday engaged in political song of “On Your Mandate We Shall Stand” for President Bola Tinubu....

NJI which coordinated the Judges conference held that it was a mere insinuation by the social media that Judges indulged in such an act during the opening ceremony of the conference by President Tinubu.

A statement on by Kolade Umoru, Head, Information, Media and Public Relations, National Judicial Institute said that the claimed against the Judges was entirely false, unfounded, and did not reflect the events that transpired at the ceremony.

The statement read partly “The attention of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) has been drawn to several misleading and inaccurate reports circulating on social media suggesting that Judges in attendance at the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference sang a political chorus (“On Your Mandate We Shall Stand”) in allegiance to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This claim is entirely false, unfounded, and does not reflect the events that transpired at the ceremony.

“For the avoidance of doubt: The National Anthem was the only song rendered collectively by all participants at both the commencement and conclusion of the Opening Ceremony.

“No Judge in attendance sang or chanted any political song at any point during the programme.

“The brief rendition of the tune “On Your Mandate” was not initiated, requested, or endorsed by the Judiciary. It was played solely by the Guards Brigade Band as part of their ceremonial protocol to usher the President to the podium for his address.

“The Judiciary had no control over the musical selections of the Brigade, which operates under military ceremonial procedures.

“Out of due deference to the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Judges rose to their feet as the President walked to the podium.

“The Judiciary remains strictly non-partisan, deeply committed to constitutional neutrality, and wholly insulated from political activities or symbols of political allegiance.

“The 2025 All Nigeria Judges Conference is a statutory and professional gathering focused on strengthening the justice system and reinforcing public confidence in the Judiciary.

“Any attempt to distort the solemnity of the event or attribute political motives to judicial officers is unfortunate, misleading, and a disservice to the public.

“We urge members of the public and the media to exercise restraint, verify information, and avoid amplifying falsehoods capable of undermining the integrity of national institutions.

“The Judiciary will continue to uphold its oath of office with dignity, independence, and unwavering fidelity to the Constitution”, the statement said.