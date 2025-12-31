The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Kano State chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, declaring the move invalid. Earlier in the week, officials of the party from Gargari ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area announced that Dungurawa had been suspended an...

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Kano State chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, declaring the move invalid.

Earlier in the week, officials of the party from Gargari ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area announced that Dungurawa had been suspended and removed from office, accusing him of fomenting division and fueling internal disputes within the party.

Dungurawa is known to be a close associate of Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Kano governor and the NNPP’s national leader.

Following the ward-level action, the Kano State executive committee of the party named Abdullahi Abiya as acting chairman on Tuesday.

However, the party’s National Working Committee rejected those decisions.

In a statement issued by NNPP spokesperson Ladipo Johnson, the NWC faulted the suspension, calling it “misplaced, undemocratic, null, void and of no effect whatsoever”.

According to Johnson, “Their action indeed amounts to a gross anti-party activity as it violates the extant provisions of the Party’s constitution.”

He further defended Dungurawa, describing him as a “conscientious, hardworking, and dutiful chairman whose leadership and performance over time have been remarkable and contributed to the progress” of the party in Kano.