The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled Abdulmumin Jibrin, the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. The party accused Jibrin of engaging in anti-party activities and failing to fulfill his financial obligations. ...

The Kano State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has expelled Abdulmumin Jibrin, the member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

The party accused Jibrin of engaging in anti-party activities and failing to fulfill his financial obligations.

Announcing the decision at a press briefing in Kano, the state chairman of the NNPP, Hashim Dungurawa, said Jibrin’s repeated media attacks on the party and its leadership prompted the action.

The development comes barely 24 hours after Jibrin declared that it should not come as a surprise if he decides to dump the party.

He added that he is old enough to independently take decisions he considers best for his political career.