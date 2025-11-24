Haruna Abdurrahman, Managing Director of NNPC New Energy Limited, led the company’s delegation to the OPEC–GECF coordination meeting on the sidelines of the summit.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has reiterated the need for a balanced and realistic global energy transition, particularly for oil- and gas-producing nations, as climate negotiations intensify at COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

The session brought together representatives of both organisations to harmonise positions and safeguard the collective interests of member countries during the ongoing climate talks.

According to NNPC Ltd, constructive engagement among producers remains critical to ensuring that emerging global climate frameworks are practical, equitable, and compatible with both decarbonisation targets and energy security needs.

The company stressed that while it is committed to advancing cleaner energy solutions, producing nations must not be left behind as the world accelerates the shift toward a low-carbon future.