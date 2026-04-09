Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has said the appeal challenging his client’s terrorism conviction is actively progressing at the Court of Appeal, urging the public to disregard speculation surrounding the process. Ejimakor disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that…...

Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has said the appeal challenging his client’s terrorism conviction is actively progressing at the Court of Appeal, urging the public to disregard speculation surrounding the process.

Ejimakor disclosed in a statement on Wednesday that the appeal, initiated earlier this year, is moving through established judicial procedures following the life imprisonment sentence handed to Kanu by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

“As already known, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s Notice (and Grounds) of appeal was filed in February 2026. This is the first and most important step that activated the appeal,” he said.

He explained that the registrar of the Federal High Court in Abuja has already completed the compilation and transmission of the Record of Appeal — a crucial stage that involves assembling all documents related to the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

The documents include the charge sheet, court proceedings, exhibits, rulings, judgment and sentence delivered by the trial court.

According to Ejimakor, the appeal has now advanced to the stage where both the defence and the Federal Government will exchange written legal arguments before the case is scheduled for hearing.

“Parties (MNK’s lawyers and the prosecution) are usually invited to ‘settle’ the Record (agree on what documents go in). For ‘terrorism-related’ cases, the Practice Direction fast-tracks this. So, the Registrar has a short window to finalise and transmit the Record to the Court of Appeal Registry. This has been done.

“Next is filing of Briefs of Argument (once the Record is received), whereby Appellant’s Brief (MNK’s side) must file the Brief (usually voluminous – tens of pages) within 45 days of receiving the Record. This is the written argument setting out the legal arguments on the 22 grounds of appeal and why the conviction should be quashed,” he said.

Ejimakor further noted that after Kanu’s legal team files its brief, the Federal Government will respond with its own written submissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon filing and receipt of MNK’s Brief, the Respondent (the Federal Government) must then file its own Respondent’s Brief within 30 days after being served with MNK’s Brief; and if necessary, MNK’s lawyers may file a short Reply Brief within 14 days (if the prosecution raised new points worth a response).”

He explained that these written briefs will form the primary basis for the Court of Appeal’s deliberations, with oral arguments at the hearing stage largely meant to clarify the issues raised.

Once the exchange of briefs is completed, the case will be listed for hearing before a three-member panel of justices of the Court of Appeal.

“At the hearing, lawyers for both sides shall present oral arguments. The three-man panel of Justices of the Court of Appeal (not the whole court) listens and may ask questions and take notes. For ‘terrorism-related’ appeals, the Court often gives priority to speed up the process,” he said.

Ejimakor added that unlike proceedings at the trial court, no fresh evidence or witness testimony will be taken during the appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be clear, no oral testimony or evidence (such as was done in the High Court) will be allowed. After the hearing, the Court reserves a date for judgment (usually for a few weeks, sometimes months, but not exceeding 90 days).”

He said the appellate court may either allow the appeal by quashing the conviction, dismiss it and uphold the sentence, or order a retrial.

“People should therefore focus on these clear, sequential stages rather than daily rumours or believing that the appeal process will follow the same pattern and procedure seen in the High Court before Justice Omotosho.

“This is the standard, transparent roadmap laid down by Nigerian law, and MNK’s appeal cannot be any different. So, the appeal is progressing exactly as the rules require – one procedural step at a time,” he added.

Kanu was convicted in November 2025 by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on terrorism-related charges and sentenced to life imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPOB leader received life sentences on counts one, four, five and six of the seven-count charge, while he was handed additional prison terms of 20 years and five years on counts three and seven respectively.

He is currently serving the sentence at the correctional centre in Sokoto.

In the appeal filed on February 4, 2026, Kanu asked the Court of Appeal in Abuja to overturn both the conviction and the sentences imposed by the trial court.

“An Order of the Honourable Court of Appeal quashing the conviction of the Appellant in all the counts in the charge No: FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015 by the Federal High Court Judge,” part of the relief sought reads.

“An Order of the Honourable Court of Appeal quashing, reversing and setting aside the sentences/punishment imposed on the Appellant by the Honourable trial Federal High Court Judge in the charge no. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

“An Order of the Honourable Court of Appeal discharging and acquitting the Appellant in respect of all the counts in charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/383/2015.”