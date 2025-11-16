The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has rejected the findings of a medical team appointed by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to evaluate his health, claiming the report is flawed and unreliable. The controversy stems from a September 26, 2025 ruling by Justice Ja...

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has rejected the findings of a medical team appointed by the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) to evaluate his health, claiming the report is flawed and unreliable.

The controversy stems from a September 26, 2025 ruling by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, who had directed the NMA president to constitute a panel of experts to assess Kanu’s health.

The directive followed a legal application seeking to transfer Kanu from Department of State Services (DSS) custody to the National Hospital, Abuja, for medical treatment.

Kanu had alleged a severe deterioration in his health while in detention, citing medical records indicating liver and pancreatic complications, a lump under his armpit, and critically low potassium levels.

Despite these claims, the NMA panel’s report, presented in court on October 16, concluded that Kanu was fit to stand trial, a finding the IPOB leader disputes.

In response, Kanu has filed a fresh suit at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, demanding a new medical evaluation conducted by an independent team of experts. The suit, filed by Maxwell Opara, a former member of Kanu’s legal team, alleges that the previous medical report was fabricated.

The defendants named in the suit include the NMA, its president Bala Audi, and all members of the panel that produced the original report.

The panel comprises: Benjamin Egbon, Emem Abraham, Ajibare Adeola, Temitope Farombi, Sunday Samson Owolade, Mustaoha Said Salihu, Yarima Suleiman Yusuf, Nwosu Ekeoma, and Benjamin Oluwatosin Olowojebutu.

“The claimant avers that at no time did the second defendant or any committee of the first defendant visit, interview, or examine him medically in compliance with the order of the court,” the court document reads.

“Shockingly, the defendants purportedly forged, prepared and submitted a false medical report dated 23rd September, 2025, to justice James Omotosho at the federal high court in Suit No: FHC/ABJ CR/383 2015.

“The said report is a fabrication, made without any medical examination or consultation with the claimant and constitutes a gross professional misconduct, perjury, reckless disregard for the authority of the court and the rights of the claimant.

“The false report was intended to mislead the court and in fact, it did mislead the court, discredited the claimant’s genuine medical condition and subjected him to further suffering, pain, and risk of irreversible deterioration in health.

“As a direct result of the defendants’ false report, the trial court relied on same to deny the claimant access to adequate medical treatment and/or bail, leading to further worsening of his health, emotional distress, and reputational injury.

“The claimant has suffered and continues to suffer significant physical and psychological harm, as well as humiliation and violation of his constitutional right to dignity of the human person under Section 34(1)a) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

Kanu is asking the court to declare that the defendants’ actions amount to a gross violation of his constitutional rights to fair hearing and human dignity, as protected under Sections 34 and 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He is also seeking a court order compelling the defendants to withdraw and publicly retract the allegedly false medical report.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, privies or assigns from further publishing or relying on any false or unverified medical report concerning the claimant,” the court document reads.

“An order compelling the Nigerian Medical Association to conduct a proper, independent medical examination of the claimant by competent specialists not connected with the defendants herein.

“An award of general damages in the sum of N50billion for injury to health, reputation, emotional distress, and violation of the claimant’s fundamental rights.

“An award of exemplary damages in the sum of N500million for malicious fabrication and abuse of professional authority.”