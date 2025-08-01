The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Jigawa State says more than 30 specialist doctors have left the state in just four months due to poor working conditions and uncompetitive salaries. Speaking at a news conference in Dutse, the NMA Chairman, Dr Usman Haruna, said the mass departure of medical...

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Jigawa State says more than 30 specialist doctors have left the state in just four months due to poor working conditions and uncompetitive salaries.

Speaking at a news conference in Dutse, the NMA Chairman, Dr Usman Haruna, said the mass departure of medical professionals was putting the state’s health system at serious risk.

He said Jigawa now has just one doctor for every 30,000 people far below the World Health Organization’s recommendation of one to 600.

“This is a crisis,” Dr Haruna said. “We are losing our best-trained doctors to federal hospitals and neighbouring states that offer better salaries and conditions.”

He blamed the situation on the failure to implement a salary review earlier approved by Governor Umar Namadi.

In February, the governor directed the state’s minimum wage committee to meet with doctors and submit a cost analysis for aligning state doctors’ pay with the federal CONMESS structure – including hazard and call-duty allowances.

He said the committee has yet to act, even though the assignment was expected to be completed in two weeks.

“This silence appears deliberate and is undermining the governor’s efforts to reform the health sector.” Haruna said.

He described the situation as “a form of sabotage” that could undo progress made under the administration.

Dr Haruna praised Governor Namadi’s broader healthcare investments and minimum wage reforms, but called on him to take urgent steps to address the doctors’ grievances and stop the outflow of medical talent.

He warned that if this continues, access to healthcare in Jigawa will become even more difficult for ordinary people.