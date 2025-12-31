The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers and citizens to remain vigilant and united as the country heads into 2026, vowing to intensify mobilisation to hold all levels of government accountable amid economic hardship and rising inflation. In a New Year message signed by its President,...

In a New Year message signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, the labour centre said 2025 was a difficult year that exposed socioeconomic vulnerabilities but did not weaken organised labour’s resolve to pursue social justice, equitable wealth redistribution and national cohesion.

“As we enter this new year, our message to workers and the citizenry is to be vigilant and patriotic,” Ajaero said, adding that the NLC would organise and mobilise in 2026 while supporting only governments and political actors that demonstrate “clear, pro-people plans and actionable commitments.”

The NLC acknowledged assurances from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for “more faithful and meaningful engagement” with organised labour, noting that the commitments were secured through sustained pressure.

The union said it would engage the federal government “deeply, consciously and patriotically” on the platform for dialogue that has emerged.

Amid escalating inflation and declining living standards, the NLC demanded an urgent wage review, insisting that workers’ earnings must guarantee a decent life rather than “mere survival.”

The congress said it would pursue a living wage through all legitimate means, citing the President’s earlier pledge on the matter.

On governance, the labour body rejected what it described as “mercantilistic politicians” who rely on empty promises and divisive rhetoric while implementing policies that erode living standards.

It warned that mobilisation in 2026 would be “strategic and tactful” and geared toward the national interest.

The NLC also highlighted security as a fundamental right and the primary duty of the state, acknowledging recent gains while urging the government to consolidate progress.

“The people deserve peace and security wherever they live,” the statement said.

Calling for unity, Ajaero urged workers and the wider public to resist attempts by elites to sow division.

“Our power continues to be in our numbers and our victory in our solidarity,” he said, expressing optimism that organised labour could serve as a unifying force for national transformation and reconciliation.

The NLC concluded by saluting Nigerians for enduring 2025 and encouraged them to face 2026 “with hope and strength” despite anticipated challenges.