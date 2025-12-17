The Kogi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), alongside its affiliate unions, earlier joined the ongoing nationwide protest by organised labour. The protesters marched peacefully from the Zenith Bank Junction to the Government House in Lokoja, with security operatives on the ground to...

The protesters marched peacefully from the Zenith Bank Junction to the Government House in Lokoja, with security operatives on the ground to ensure order and public safety.

The union says the protest is driven by key labour concerns, including unresolved agreements with the Federal Government and growing insecurity affecting workers.

Addressing the group on behalf of Governor Usman Ododo, the State Security Adviser, Jerry Omodara, reiterated the government’s sustained onslaught against banditry and other criminal activities across the state.

TVC News previously reported that the Nigerian Labour Congress has agreed to the Federal Government’s request to put off their protests against insecurity and other economic policies.

The decision was reached after a meeting convened by the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Hope Uzodimma, who led the NLC leaders to President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night.