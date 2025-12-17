Nigerian Labour Congress has agreed to the Federal Government’s request to put off their protests against insecurity and other economic policies....

The decision was reached after a meeting convened by the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum Hope Uzodimma who led the NLC leaders to President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday night.

At the resumption of the meeting in the early hours of Wednesday, both Governor Hope Uzodimma and NLC President Joe Ajaero briefed on the outcome and the pledges made.

Mr Uzodimma said the President’s intervention played a key role in resolving the matter and that a channel has been opened for increased communication with Labour unions.

Joe Ajaero, who led the NLC team said his team has agreed with the promises made by the federal government which is a step in the right direction and that the leadership will take the matter back to it’s people for implementation and final resolve.