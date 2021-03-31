Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, has expressed delight over the arrival of commercial barge in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja , he said the ports would be decongested when the country’s inland waterways become operational.

He added that the agency is planning the eventual removal of about 100,000 trucks from Nigerian roads

Mr Moghalu, a governorship hopeful in Anambra State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), restated NIWA’s commitment to the movement of cargoes and passengers through the country’s waterways.

He said effective use of the waterways would tackle infrastructure decay in the country, adding: “Presently, I am doing everything I can in NIWA. For example, in 42 years, the Onitsha Port was designed and built, but the first commercial barge arrived under my administration.

Listing his achievements since he assumed the office as NIWA boss, Moghalu said: “I can confidently tell you that we have built new world class jetties, in some places we bought some crafts, placed orders for dredgers, we have improved on our sensitisation process, addressed the issue of navigational challenges and issue of accidents on our waterways.